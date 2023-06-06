Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms the Blue Bridge in Owensboro is closed due to a crash.

They say that crash involves a semi-truck, and happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatch says the bridge will need to be inspected. Both lanes are closed.

