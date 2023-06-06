Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge

Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms the Blue Bridge in Owensboro is closed due to a crash.

They say that crash involves a semi-truck, and happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatch says the bridge will need to be inspected. Both lanes are closed.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the area.

We will update this story as more information is provided to us.

You can view our skycam of the bridge by clicking the second live stream on our 14 News Watch Live page.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash at Englewood and Bellemeade
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash, EPD investigating
29-year-old Aaron Johnson
Man accused of shooting at vehicle facing attempted murder charge
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Pastor Tony Metcalf says this man stole the trailer pictured from The Gathering Church on Friday.
Man caught on camera stealing from church
Wesselman Woods expands by 90 acres
Wesselman Woods expands by 90 acres

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on northbound Twin Bridges
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic slowly moving on northbound Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
Part of Stanley Ave. closed for water main work
Part of Stanley Ave. closed for water main work
Part of Stanley Ave. closed for water main work
Part of Stanley Ave. closed for water main work