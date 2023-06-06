Birthday Club
Cyberattack takes $500K from Owensboro Economic Development

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A cyberattack in Owensboro stripped the Economic Development Corporation of $500,000.

Board Chair Amy Jackson says they first noticed the money was missing back in December.

She says her staff was cleared of involvement.

By the time they could find out who took the funds, she says the hackers fled the country.

Jackson says this won’t affect any of their operations, but at the time in December, they had to freeze their operations so they could evaluate the situation.

”It’s a hiccup, and it’s a really unfortunate situation that others have also unfortunately been exposed to. We wish those thieves would do greater good with their activities. We intend to continue to go forward and we have strong commitment to keep our initiatives going,” said Jackson

Jackson says they haven’t been able to recuperate all the money they lost, but are continually working to fund their operations through sponsors.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

