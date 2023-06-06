Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

City of Henderson announces new sanitation collection requirements

(Alfred Twu / CC0 1.0)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials in Henderson say beginning the week of July 10, residents will receive new sanitation collection bins.

Officials announced the new requirements on Tuesday.

They say moving forward, residents will be required to place all trash they want collected in the city-issued bins with the lid closed.

Trash not placed in the bins will not be collected.

According to a release, the 96-gallon rolling cans will be delivered to each residents’ home for no additional charge.

They say if someone needs an additional can there will be a $5 monthly charge for a minimum of six months.

The City of Henderson’s sanitation team is implementing the new cans to create a better and safer working environment for their employees.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash at Englewood and Bellemeade
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash, EPD investigating
29-year-old Aaron Johnson
Man accused of shooting at vehicle facing attempted murder charge
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Pastor Tony Metcalf says this man stole the trailer pictured from The Gathering Church on Friday.
Man caught on camera stealing from church
Wesselman Woods expands by 90 acres
Wesselman Woods expands by 90 acres

Latest News

Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
Search for stolen car in Ohio Co. ends with several people arrested
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on northbound Twin Bridges
Twin Bridges back open after crash briefly closes northbound lanes
OWB to make big announcement about Contour Airlines
OWB officials formally announce approval for Contour Airlines flights to Chicago