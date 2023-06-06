City of Henderson announces new sanitation collection requirements

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials in Henderson say beginning the week of July 10, residents will receive new sanitation collection bins.

Officials announced the new requirements on Tuesday.

They say moving forward, residents will be required to place all trash they want collected in the city-issued bins with the lid closed.

Trash not placed in the bins will not be collected.

According to a release, the 96-gallon rolling cans will be delivered to each residents’ home for no additional charge.

They say if someone needs an additional can there will be a $5 monthly charge for a minimum of six months.

The City of Henderson’s sanitation team is implementing the new cans to create a better and safer working environment for their employees.

