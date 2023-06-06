2 arrested after shots fired in Madisonville

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Hopkins County men are facing gun charges.

The Madisonville Police Department says 22-year-old Dustin Ellis of Nortonville and 24-year-old Rick Horton of Madisonville are responsible for a shots fired run at the Cross Creek Apartments on Island Ford Road Sunday.

MPD says officers stopped their car on Nebo Road and confiscated a stolen semi-automatic AR pistol, a 9MM handgun, several magazines and lots of ammunition.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged.

Both men have $250,000 cash bonds, according to the jail website.

Dustin Ellis (Hopkins Co. Jail)

Rick Horton (Hopkins Co. Jail)

