2 arrested after shots fired in Madisonville
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Hopkins County men are facing gun charges.
The Madisonville Police Department says 22-year-old Dustin Ellis of Nortonville and 24-year-old Rick Horton of Madisonville are responsible for a shots fired run at the Cross Creek Apartments on Island Ford Road Sunday.
MPD says officers stopped their car on Nebo Road and confiscated a stolen semi-automatic AR pistol, a 9MM handgun, several magazines and lots of ammunition.
No one was hurt and no property was damaged.
Both men have $250,000 cash bonds, according to the jail website.
