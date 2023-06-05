Wood Memorial athlete wins state championship

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - If you heard a commotion in Oakland City Sunday night, that was just the city welcoming home a state champion.

Wood Memorial junior Josie Page just won the girl’s high jump state championship.

She cleared 5 feet 10 inches on her way to the title.

After the big win, the East Gibson fire territory escorted Josie through town, celebrating her win.

Congratulations to her!

Josie Page (Wood Memorial High School)

