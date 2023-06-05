Wood Memorial athlete wins state championship
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - If you heard a commotion in Oakland City Sunday night, that was just the city welcoming home a state champion.
Wood Memorial junior Josie Page just won the girl’s high jump state championship.
She cleared 5 feet 10 inches on her way to the title.
After the big win, the East Gibson fire territory escorted Josie through town, celebrating her win.
Congratulations to her!
