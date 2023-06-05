Wanted man arrested in Owensville

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A wanted Owensville man is in jail after a suspicious vehicle report.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says they got a tip just after 6 p.m. Sunday night about a white Dodge Grand caravan approaching someone near County Road 400 West and State Road 64.

Deputies say the driver, 43-year old William Murphree, offered that person a ride and continued to follow them home.

Deputies say they found the van on North Back Street in Patoka.

The sheriff’s office says Murphree had a warrant out of Sullivan county for auto theft.

