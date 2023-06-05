Tickets now on sale for iLuminate performance in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - iLuminate set for live performance at Victory Theatre this October.

According to a release, tickets are now on sale.

iLuminate is a company based on the fusion of technology and dance. They are a diverse team of experts and together they create a visual experience.

They say audiences will see dancers in electrified glow-in-the-dark suits performing routines and illusions on a darkened stage.

That performance will happen Oct. 12.

For those who are interested, you can purchase tickets at Ford Center Ticket Office or www.Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.