Tickets now on sale for iLuminate performance in Evansville
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - iLuminate set for live performance at Victory Theatre this October.
According to a release, tickets are now on sale.
iLuminate is a company based on the fusion of technology and dance. They are a diverse team of experts and together they create a visual experience.
They say audiences will see dancers in electrified glow-in-the-dark suits performing routines and illusions on a darkened stage.
That performance will happen Oct. 12.
For those who are interested, you can purchase tickets at Ford Center Ticket Office or www.Ticketmaster.com.
