EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Evansville.

It happened late Monday afternoon at the corner of Englewood and Bellemeade.

Police say the motorcycle driver was badly hurt and taken to the hospital.

They say the driver of the car was not hurt.

