New event celebrating outdoor sports coming to downtown Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say the new event is ‘KingKat Outdoor Expo’, and will take place on the first weekend of May 2024.

According to a release, the expo will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center.

They say the event is free to attend and will celebrate all outdoor sports including fishing, hunting and archery.

Attendees can expect a variety of vendors, activities and speakers as well.

Officials say a ‘KingKat Owensboro Fishing Tournament’ will also be held the same days as the expo, at $300 a boat, with a pending payout amount for the winner.

