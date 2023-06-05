New event celebrating outdoor sports coming to downtown Owensboro

Birthday Club
(tcw-wfie)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say the new event is ‘KingKat Outdoor Expo’, and will take place on the first weekend of May 2024.

According to a release, the expo will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center.

They say the event is free to attend and will celebrate all outdoor sports including fishing, hunting and archery.

Attendees can expect a variety of vendors, activities and speakers as well.

Officials say a ‘KingKat Owensboro Fishing Tournament’ will also be held the same days as the expo, at $300 a boat, with a pending payout amount for the winner.

Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
ISP investigating fatal crash after finding car in embankment in Perry Co.
