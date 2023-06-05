Man accused of shooting at vehicle facing attempted murder charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing multiple charges after a couple accused him of shooting at them while they were driving.

According to an affidavit, that happened Monday around 12:12 a.m.

Police say they were called to the area of North Third Avenue and West Indiana Street in reference to shots fired.

They say the caller told them a man shot a rifle at their car from a second story balcony.

The couple also told police they had a baby in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The affidavit shows the couple noticed the shooter as they were pulling into a parking lot. Once they noticed the man pacing on the balcony with the rifle, they turned their car around.

EPD says while the couple was trying to leave the area, the man shot at the car. He missed, and they were able to drive away.

The shooter was described as a man with no shirt, and having multiple tattoos on his body and face.

When police arrived on scene, they saw the man still on the balcony with the rifle.

He was identified as 29-year-old Aaron Johnson.

After arresting Johnson, police say they executed a search warrant at his apartment. During the search, they found a rifle, and drugs that tested positive for psilocybin mushrooms.

Johnson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing the following charges:

Attempted murder

Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon

Possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer

Dealing narcotics

