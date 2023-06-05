Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs are set to be welcomed to the White House by President Joe Biden on Monday.

This is Kansas City’s third Super Bowl win but first White House visit. The Chiefs also won the Lamar Hunt Trophy in the 2019 season but were unable to attend a ceremony due to COVID restrictions, and they also won a championship in 1969.

The franchise also may take the opportunity to remember Norma Hunt, team founder Lamar Hunt’s wife. Her family announced Sunday that she had died at the age of 85.

Led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs finished the 2022 season 14-3 and the top seed in the AFC. They overcame a first half deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Generic earthquake graphic.
Another earthquake measured in Western Ky.
Jockeys on the track at Ellis Park.
Trainers and Tri-State natives react to unprecedented Churchill Downs move
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville

Latest News

FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu rules out 2024 presidential bid, warns that crowded GOP field helps Trump
Green River and Virginia crash
One person taken to hospital after Evansville crash
Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
‘It’s so fun’: Michael Keaton and Tim Burton plan to do ‘Beetlejuice 2’ just like the original
Josie Page
Wood Memorial athlete wins state championship
Wood Memorial athlete wins state championship