ISP investigating fatal crash after finding car in embankment in Perry Co.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday evening.

According to a release, Perry County Sheriff’s Department was notified of an overdue driver from Virginia.

They say 35-year-old Maria Booker left Colorado earlier in the day and no one was able to contact her for several hours.

ISP along with the sheriff’s department began looking for Booker in the last place family heard she was at.

Officials say at around 7:20 p.m., Perry Co. Sheriff’s Department found Booker’s car down in an embankment in a heavily wooded area. The driver was found dead.

A release shows Booker was identified through license and registration information.

They say an autopsy is pending.

