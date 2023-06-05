Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Hocus Pocus 3′ is happening, Disney official confirms

(From left) Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker star in "Hocus Pocus 2."
(From left) Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker star in "Hocus Pocus 2."(Walt Disney Studios)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Another “Hocus Pocus” film is in the works, a Disney official confirmed this week.

In an interview with The New York Times published Sunday, Walt Disney Pictures President Sean Bailey said that “Hocus Pocus 3″ is happening.

Bailey did not discuss further details about the project.

Last year’s “Hocus Pocus 2″ was a massive streaming success for Disney, debuting nearly 30 years after the original “Hocus Pocus” from 1993.

The “Hocus Pocus” films star Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters – witches in Salem who are always up to trouble. It’s unclear if the trio will be returning for the third installment.

In The New York Times article, Bailey said he is working on about 50 projects that are in various stages of production.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Generic earthquake graphic.
Another earthquake measured in Western Ky.
Jockeys on the track at Ellis Park.
Trainers and Tri-State natives react to unprecedented Churchill Downs move
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville

Latest News

FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu rules out 2024 presidential bid, warns that crowded GOP field helps Trump
Green River and Virginia crash
One person taken to hospital after Evansville crash
Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
‘It’s so fun’: Michael Keaton and Tim Burton plan to do ‘Beetlejuice 2’ just like the original
Josie Page
Wood Memorial athlete wins state championship
Wood Memorial athlete wins state championship