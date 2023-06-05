Birthday Club
Community leaders to make special announcement regarding Wesselman Woods

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Wesselman Woods says they have a special announcement to make Monday afternoon.

According to a release, that’s set to happen at 1 p.m. at the old Par Three Golf Course in the park.

They say Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz, and Wesselman Woods Executive Director Zach Garcia will all be in attendance.

Last week, we told you about the Wesselman nature society buying the old UE ballfields.

[Previous Story: Wesselman Woods buys property from UE]

Those are just off the Lloyd Expressway near Stockwell Road.

We’ll be at that announcement and bring you that later today.

