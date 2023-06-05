Break in the heat, slim rain chances this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures again climbed to near 90 across the Tri-State on Monday. Smoke from Canadian fires is causing hazy skies and also an air quality alert through Monday night. A weak cold front will approach from the northeast on Tuesday...this “backdoor” front will kick up some clouds and possible scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Moisture is limited, so widespread soaking rainfall is not likely. Monday marked 15 consecutive days without rain at Evansville Regional Airport. The cold front will drop temps into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday and overnight lows will dip into the lower 50s. After briefly warming into the lower 80s on Friday and Saturday, another cold front may trigger showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. Highs will stay in the mid 70s for the end of the weekend and start of next week.

