By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Department of Environmental Management has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for all counties in southwest Indiana. Anyone sensitive to changes in poor air quality may be affected when Ozone levels elevated. Especially children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung concerns should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

Mostly sunny with wildfire haze from eastern Canada as high temperatures ascend 90-degrees. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and hazy as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with plenty of haze as high temperatures drop into the upper 80s. Partly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Here are a few actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions:    

Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.   Delay refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm.      

Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville
Hot and dry this week, air quality alert Monday.
Hot and dry this week, air quality alert Monday.
