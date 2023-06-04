Hot and dry this week, air quality alert Monday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Highs on Sunday climbed into the lower 90s, but humidity levels were relatively low. Light winds and intense sunlight are creating poor air quality at the surface, especially for those with breathing problems or asthma. The Air Quality Alert will continue into Monday. Sunny and dry for the week ahead. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out in the lower 90s. A weak cold front will swing in from the northeast on Wednesday. A few showers possible, but no significant widespread soaking rain expected. Dry weather resumes for the remainder of the week. Temps will drop back into the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with morning lows in the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday. Continued warm and dry into next weekend.

