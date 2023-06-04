GFD: Chicken house catches fire on Cherry Grove Ln.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department officials report that a single-story chicken house caught fire Sunday in Greenville.

Fire officials on scene say the chicken house is located at the 300 block of Cherry Grove Lane off KY-171.

GFD says they have several fire stations, as well as crews from Todd County, operating at the scene.

Officials say this is still an active fire and trucks will be filling from hydrants on KY-171.

Fire officials ask drivers to use caution when traveling through the area and watch for equipment and gear.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.