Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

GFD: Chicken house catches fire on Cherry Grove Ln.

GFD: Chicken house catches fire on Cherry Grove Ln.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department officials report that a single-story chicken house caught fire Sunday in Greenville.

Fire officials on scene say the chicken house is located at the 300 block of Cherry Grove Lane off KY-171.

GFD says they have several fire stations, as well as crews from Todd County, operating at the scene.

Officials say this is still an active fire and trucks will be filling from hydrants on KY-171.

Fire officials ask drivers to use caution when traveling through the area and watch for equipment and gear.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
Generic earthquake graphic.
Another earthquake measured in Western Ky.
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville
EPD: Car goes airborne during crash, drunk driver kicks & threatens officer
EPD: Car goes airborne during crash, drunk driver kicks & threatens officer
Allegiant flights to Destin return to Evansville
Allegiant flights to Destin return to Evansville

Latest News

Evansville native creates s I.N.C. to decrease litter and debris in roadways
Evansville native helps to decrease litter and debris in roadways
cMoe summer camp 2023 begins Monday
cMoe summer camp 2023 begins Monday
Boil advisory issued in Ohio Co. for emergency main line repair
Boil advisory issued in Ohio Co. for emergency main line repair
Evansville native creates s I.N.C. to decrease litter and debris in roadways
Evansville native creates I.N.C. to decrease litter and debris in roadways