Evansville native helps to decrease litter and debris in roadways

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville business owner created Intersections, Neighborhoods, and Corners (I.N.C.) to help decrease the litter and debris in city roadways.

Evansville native, David Goldblatt says he started cleaning up debris off the Lloyd Expressway after he started his taxi business back in 2010. He says once or twice a week he’s been hopping out of his car when he sees trash on the road.

“50 years ago, I’m about 10-years-old and the neighborhoods that I grew up in there was a lot of trash, a lot of litter on the streets, and it would sit there for a while,” said Goldblatt. “And I just questioned, “Why? why is that?””

After dropping people off at the Evansville Regional Airport, Goldblatt says he spends the rest of his Sunday mornings loading his taxi trunk with litter from roadway shoulders.

Goldblatt says he’s normally working all the way from Highway 41 to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd pickup up trash. He says cleaning up his neighborhood gives him a sense of accomplishment.

“I made a tiny difference but it’s still a big difference because, you don’t see that as much,” said Goldblatt. “And we’ve come a long way, so I want to apart of that and I want to encourage other people to get out and clean up.”

Goldblatt says picking up trash in his personal time has became a form of exercise and therapy for him. He says the more people commit to serving the Evansville community through trash pick-up, the cleaner the city will be.

Goldblatt believes Evansville visitors should see clean roads and intersections when they come through the area.

