Evansville celebrates annual Pride festival on Main St.

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual River City Pride festival returned Saturday to Evansville at a new location this year.

The festival moved from Haynie’s Corner to Main Street this year.

People we spoke with say they welcomed the change, seeing it as a sign of support from the city.

Organizers say the location provides more accessibility and space. The space quickly filled up with hundred of people lined Main Street.

Shelby Kay says this is her first festival in which she’s openly gay, and she says the support means.

”It’s just honestly nice to have a support system that keeps growing and growing,” says Kay. “And it makes it feel easier to feel welcome and come out, walk around, and not feel shameful. It’s a huge part in an area like this, it can be really hard, and I know from experience and it makes a huge difference.”

The festival continues until 10 p.m. Saturday.

