EPD: Man arrested on multiples charges, including firearm possession

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested on several charges, that included drug possession and firearm possession, after police conducted a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to an affidavit, police stopped a vehicle with expired licenses plates traveling eastbound from Illinois Street to Heidelbach Avenue Saturday around 5 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marquelle Smith, quickly got out of the vehicle and rushed towards police with paperwork.

Officials say Smith told police the vehicle belonged to him, and he was waiting for his new registration and tags to be delivered in the mail.

Police say Smith argued with them and they eventually asked him if he had any weapons on him. Smith told police he didn’t have to answer any questions and refused to tell police if he had any weapons on him.

According to the affidavit, police attempted to do a pat down search on Smith, but he continued to not follow commands and walk away.

Police say they eventually had to forcefully place Smith in handcuffs after he refused to comply with them.

Officials say when searching the car police found a firearm under the driver’s seat. The passenger of the vehicle, Tyrez Brown, told police there was a firearm under the passenger seat and that the firearm legally belonged to Smith.

Police say when they ran the firearm through their information channel, they found that the firearm was stolen out of Vanderburgh County.

Officials say Smith was taken to the hospital after complaining of shoulder pain. When medical officials took an x-ray, they noticed two baggies on the floor that were not there before.

Police said one of the baggies contained brown substances, later identified as heroin, and the other baggie had an orange pill inside.

Smith was transported to the Vanderburgh Community Corrections Center and charged with possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, and resisting law enforcement.

Marquelle Smith(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

