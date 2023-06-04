Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

cMoe summer camp 2023 begins Monday

Original logo provided by the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville (cmoekids.org)
Original logo provided by the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville (cmoekids.org)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Children’s Museum of Evansville kicks off it’s summer camp for the 2023 season beginning Monday.

Officials say the summer camp will provide experienced educators blending education and interactive play experiences to all the children who attend.

Museum officials say, in addition to the weekly themed activities, campers will have daily exploration time in the museum.

All fully-day campers are available to children entering first and sixth grade for the 2023-2024 school year.

Officials say a week of camp costs $150 for cMoe members and $175 for the general public. Extended care is available for $25 per week.

The camp lasts from June 5 to July 28.

Click here to register and to see the weekly themes for the camp.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
Generic earthquake graphic.
Another earthquake measured in Western Ky.
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville
EPD: Car goes airborne during crash, drunk driver kicks & threatens officer
EPD: Car goes airborne during crash, drunk driver kicks & threatens officer
Allegiant flights to Destin return to Evansville
Allegiant flights to Destin return to Evansville

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory issued in Ohio Co. for emergency main line repair
Gibson Co. theatre students meet Lin-Manuel Miranda
Gibson Southern theatre students meet actor Lin Manuel Miranda
Evansville celebrates annual Pride festival on Main St.
Evansville celebrates annual Pride festival on Main St.
Softball players and umpires battle the heat during USSSA Tournament
Softball players and umpires battle the heat during USSSA Tournament