cMoe summer camp 2023 begins Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Children’s Museum of Evansville kicks off it’s summer camp for the 2023 season beginning Monday.

Officials say the summer camp will provide experienced educators blending education and interactive play experiences to all the children who attend.

Museum officials say, in addition to the weekly themed activities, campers will have daily exploration time in the museum.

All fully-day campers are available to children entering first and sixth grade for the 2023-2024 school year.

Officials say a week of camp costs $150 for cMoe members and $175 for the general public. Extended care is available for $25 per week.

The camp lasts from June 5 to July 28.

