Boil advisory issued in Ohio Co. for emergency main line repair

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A boil advisory was issued Saturday afternoon in Ohio County to make an emergency repair to a water main line.

According to the Ohio County Water District, the emergency repair is on a water main line out of their Windy Will water tank along Highway 2713 near Start Route 505 South.

Officials say the boil advisory has been issued as a precaution for all customers served by the Windy Hill Take, which stands at approximately 1,714 customers.

Click here to see if your area is under the boil advisory.

