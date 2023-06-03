Water turned off in Francisco for leak repair
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Water leaks and water shuts offs are nothing new to the people in Francisco.
Saturday, city officials said the water would be shut off while a leak repair is made.
Officials say they will post on Facebook when the work is finished.
They haven’t said if there will be a boil advisory once the water is back on, but that is usually the case.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.