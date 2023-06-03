Water turned off in Francisco for leak repair

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Water leaks and water shuts offs are nothing new to the people in Francisco.

Saturday, city officials said the water would be shut off while a leak repair is made.

Officials say they will post on Facebook when the work is finished.

They haven’t said if there will be a boil advisory once the water is back on, but that is usually the case.

We’ll keep you updated.

