Water turned off in Francisco for leak repair

(Pixy.org)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Water leaks and water shuts offs are nothing new to the people in Francisco.

Saturday, city officials said the water would be shut off while a leak repair is made.

Officials say they will post on Facebook when the work is finished.

They haven’t said if there will be a boil advisory once the water is back on, but that is usually the case.

We’ll keep you updated.

