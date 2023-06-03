USI Men’s Basketball adds Hasson for 2023-’24 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball announced the addition of six-foot-nine forward Yarin Hasson (Gan Yavne, Israel) to the roster for the 2023-24 season. Hasson is the fifth new player to join the Screaming Eagles and Head Coach Stan Gouard this spring.

“We are very thrilled to add Yarin to our program,” said Gouard. “He has challenged himself, both academically and athletically, and is well prepared to thrive at USI.

“Yarin plays the game with a lot of enthusiasm and passion,” continued Gouard. “Our fans will absolutely love watching him compete in a Screaming Eagles uniform.

“He has the size and athleticism to be efficient around the rim, while combining that with the necessary ball skills to make him a very unique and talented player on the perimeter,” concluded Gouard.

Hasson transfers to USI from the University of Connecticut where he was a member of the Huskies 2023 NCAA National Championship team. He appeared in 11 games as a freshman playing in 11 minutes.

Prior to joining the UConn program, Hasson played high school basketball for Gimnasia Realit in Rishon Le-Zion, Israel, and is a member of the U18 Israeli National Team. He also has played for Maccabi rishon le Zion, a club team, and is considered one of the top rising young players in Israel.

In addition to Hasson, the Eagles have added 6-foot-10 center Nolan Causwell (Duluth, Georgia), 6-foot-5 guard Xavier McCord (Cheyenne, Wyoming), 6-foot-1 guard Luther Smith, Jr. (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), and 6-foot-2 guard Jordan Tillmon (Pine Bluff, Arkansas) for the 2023-24 season.

