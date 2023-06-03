Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Softball players and umpires battle the heat during USSSA Tournament

Softball players and umpires battle the heat during USSSA Tournament
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several softball players and umpires Saturday are dealing with the extreme heat in Evansville.

Over 60 softball teams are at the Deaconess Sports Park for the third annual Tri-State softball Championship this weekend.

Officials say the players don’t play consecutive games, but the umpires can work three to four games in a row, all in thick gear.

Veteran umpires say they start hydrating a week before the tournament starts. They say if you start hydrating the night before with heat like this, you’re fighting a losing battle.

”Most of the veteran guys start hydrating in January because we know it’s coming, says umpire Ray Wimsett. “You got to stay hydrated in this weather, alternate between water, Gatorade, got a lot of fruit.”

The umpires started at 8 a.m. this morning and will be back Sunday to finish the rest of the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Another earthquake measured in Western Ky.
Jonathan Adams
Accused drug dealer runs from officers, police say
Michael Baker
ISP: Driver nearly 3x legal alcohol limit almost hits trooper’s car
Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville

Latest News

Gibson Co. theatre students meet Lin-Manuel Miranda
Gibson Southern theatre students meet actor Lin Manuel Miranda
Evansville celebrates annual Pride festival on Main St.
Evansville celebrates annual Pride festival on Main St.
Jockeys on the track at Ellis Park.
Trainers and Tri-State natives react to unprecedented Churchill Downs move
Softball players and umpires battle the heat during USSSA Tournament
Softball players and umpires battle the heat during USSSA Tournament