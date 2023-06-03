Softball players and umpires battle the heat during USSSA Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several softball players and umpires Saturday are dealing with the extreme heat in Evansville.

Over 60 softball teams are at the Deaconess Sports Park for the third annual Tri-State softball Championship this weekend.

Officials say the players don’t play consecutive games, but the umpires can work three to four games in a row, all in thick gear.

Veteran umpires say they start hydrating a week before the tournament starts. They say if you start hydrating the night before with heat like this, you’re fighting a losing battle.

”Most of the veteran guys start hydrating in January because we know it’s coming, says umpire Ray Wimsett. “You got to stay hydrated in this weather, alternate between water, Gatorade, got a lot of fruit.”

The umpires started at 8 a.m. this morning and will be back Sunday to finish the rest of the tournament.

