North Posey softball back in IHSAA Semistate, for second straight year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Posey softball is on a mission to get back to the IHSAA state finals. The Vikings were in state last year, and lost to Eastside, in the class 2A title game.

This year’s team has had one goal since that loss, and that is, to get back, to the promised land. The 26-0, top-ranked Vikings certainly have the talent and experience to get there.

That includes Miss Softball candidate, Erin Hoehn, in the circle, who’s committed to Michigan, and she’s arguably the best pitcher in the state, which, often makes things a little uneventful for her defense, like when she struck out 21 out of 27 batters in the regional.

“Sometimes I feel like I go back to my tee-ball days, maybe swatting at some butterflies or something. There’s always fans behind us, and sometimes I catch myself turning around and I’m like, oh, I gotta pay attention,” said Vikings senior, Lauren Kihn. “We just have to stay focused because they’re going to start putting the ball in play and we just have to be ready.

“Definitely Lauren, she always jokes about it. I just tell them every time we get in the circle, I’m like, be ready on defense, we got this,” said North Posey pitcher, Erin Hoehn. “They’re always ready to make plays behind me. The whole goal is to make it back to where we were last year, but this time to come out on top.”

“Experience is a huge factor, it is. Last year, we just rode the emotion. Having Erin on the mound makes everything a little more balanced for us,” said North Posey softball head coach, Gary Gentil. “We’ve got the personnel. We just have to make sure we play our game, come Saturday.”

North Posey takes on Cascade in the IHSAA Softball Semistate semifinals, Saturday, at 12:00, in Ferdinand.

