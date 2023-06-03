Birthday Club
Man arrested on drug possession charges in Posey Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after police found meth, along with marijuana and THC candy on him in Posey County.

The Posey County sheriff says that a deputy stopped Robert Kester for a traffic stop and that Kester’s pupils seemed dilated.

The deputy searched Kester and his car and that’s when he found a pocket knife, marjuana in baggies, and THC candy. After attempting to escape handcuffs, the sheriff says Kester was placed in the back of a cop car.

Upon a further search, the deputy says that he found more than 15 grams of meth. At least one bag tested positive for fentanyl.

Kester is booked into the Posey County Jail on drug possession charges.

Robert Kester
Robert Kester(Posey Co. Sheriff's Office)

