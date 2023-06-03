Hot weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our stretch of hot weather continued today with temperatures once again topping out in the low 90s under ample sunshine. Our temperatures will fall back out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by early Sunday morning under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday will also be a little more humid than Saturday was, and a couple of isolated showers or storms may bubble up, but most of us will stay dry. Sunday night will be clear with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Mostly sunny, hot and dry weather continues Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90°.

A weak cold front will move through our region Tuesday. Some clouds will trail behind it, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and a very slight chance of rain on Wednesday, but most of us will probably stay dry.

That cold front will drop our temperatures a few degrees, ushering in more typical June weather with highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday gradually warming back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.

