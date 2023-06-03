Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hot weather continues

5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our stretch of hot weather continued today with temperatures once again topping out in the low 90s under ample sunshine. Our temperatures will fall back out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by early Sunday morning under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday will also be a little more humid than Saturday was, and a couple of isolated showers or storms may bubble up, but most of us will stay dry. Sunday night will be clear with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Mostly sunny, hot and dry weather continues Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90°.

A weak cold front will move through our region Tuesday. Some clouds will trail behind it, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and a very slight chance of rain on Wednesday, but most of us will probably stay dry.

That cold front will drop our temperatures a few degrees, ushering in more typical June weather with highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday gradually warming back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baker
ISP: Driver nearly 3x legal alcohol limit almost hits trooper’s car
Jonathan Adams
Accused drug dealer runs from officers, police say
Jeremy Greenlee
Arrest made after deputies say chase reached 100 mph
Allegiant flights to Destin return to Evansville
Allegiant flights to Destin return to Evansville
Generic earthquake graphic.
Another earthquake measured in Western Ky.

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 6/2 4pm
Sunny, hot weekend. Air quality a concern
14 First Alert
Sunny, hot weekend. Air quality a concern
6/2 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast