Henderson City officials to replace water meters

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As part of an ongoing project, Henderson City officials say they’ll be replacing water meters in several neighborhoods.

The meters will be replaced during regular business hours and you don’t have to be present.

A city official will knock on your door to let you know they’re there to replace the water meters, but again you don’t have to be home to have it replaced.

Residents will receive a hangtag on your door telling you that you have a new meter.

