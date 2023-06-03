Francisco water back on after leak repair on Chestnut St.

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - The water is back up and running in the town of Francisco after being shut off due to a water leak.

Officials say the water was shut off for a couple of hours Saturday to help repair a water leak on Chestnut Street, between 3rd Street and Division Street.

According to Francisco’s Facebook page, it says there is still more work to be done and the water may appear discolored at this time.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management encourages water customers to boil their drinking water.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.