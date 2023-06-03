Birthday Club
EPD: Car goes airborne during crash, drunk driver kicks & threatens officer

Brooklyn Carlton
Brooklyn Carlton(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say there were called to a crash just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

They say a witness told them she saw a car run off of Highway 41 near Diamond, run through a ditch, go airborne, crash into a guard rail, then land in the wood line.

Officers say the driver, 24-year-old Brooklyn Carlton, walked up from the woods and told paramedics she was fine.

Police say they noticed Carlton smelled like alcohol, was slurring her words, and had red eyes.

They say she admitted to drinking, but said it was earlier in the evening.

Officers say she failed field sobriety tests, and then became very uncooperative.

They say she wouldn’t stop yelling and had to be forced into a transport vehicle.

At the hospital, police say she continued to be uncooperative and kicked an officer in the leg several times.

They she screamed at the top of her lungs in the ER.

On the way back to the vehicle, police say she kicked the officer again and told him, “I will f***ing knock your f***ing teeth out.”

Officers say she had to be put in a restraint chair at the jail.

About two hours after her initial arrest, and after she calmed down, police say Carlton’s BAC tested .101.

She faces several charges including battery against an officer, intimidation, driving while intoxicated, and resisting law enforcement.

