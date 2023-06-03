Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms that a crash happened Saturday afternoon involving a truck and a funeral procession.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 3:34 p.m. in response to a truck that had crashed into a funeral procession at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.

The driver told our crew he couldn’t see the procession because of traffic in the other lanes, which led to the crash.

Our crew on scene says the crash led to lane closures.

We will update you as this story develops.

Truck crashes into procession on Wabash and Lloyd (WFIE)

Driver of truck says he couldn't see the procession (WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.