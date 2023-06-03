Birthday Club
Dispatch: Truck crashes into funeral procession Saturday afternoon(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms that a crash happened Saturday afternoon involving a truck and a funeral procession.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 3:34 p.m. in response to a truck that had crashed into a funeral procession at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.

The driver told our crew he couldn’t see the procession because of traffic in the other lanes, which led to the crash.

Our crew on scene says the crash led to lane closures.

We will update you as this story develops.

