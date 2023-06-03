Castle baseball armed and ready for Saturday’s regional

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle high school baseball’s dreams of a state title, are still alive this postseason, as they won the IHSAA Class 4A sectional title, 6-2, over North, on Memorial Day.

Now, the Knights turn their attention to Jeffersonville, in Saturday’s regional.

It’s no secret, that Castle has two of the best starting pitchers in the entire state, in Auburn signee Cameron Tilly and Missouri commit, Will Coleman, but their offense has been clutch and timely too, making them a tough out, this postseason.

“It’s one of the toughest sectional in the state, any class. With Jasper, without Jasper, I mean it’s tough. If you can win it, you’ve earned it. You know, you’re playing the best teams in the state here,” said Castle baseball head coach, Curt Welch. “We’ve had some games where we haven’t hit well, but our pitching’s kept us in there and we’ve won. I mean we got some big hits. Anytime you score 6 runs in a sectional championship, you got a good chance to win the game.”

“Our team, it’s just we’re tight, we’re family,” said Castle catcher, Landin Lis. “We push each other during practice. Coaches push us. We don’t mess around. It’s good.”

Castle takes on Jeffersonville, this Saturday afternoon at 3:00, at Braun Stadium, in the IHSAA Class 4A baseball regional.

