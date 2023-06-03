Another traffic alert for drivers on N. Green River Road
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s yet another traffic alert for drivers to look out for on North Green River Road.
A contractor says starting Monday, there will be a lane restriction between Peregrine Drive and Huebner Lane.
It’s expected to last until Wednesday.
Crews will be working on a water main installation for the Gold Finch subdivision development.
Although it is for a completely different project, this is a few miles north of the lane restrictions that drivers have already been dealing with for about a year.
