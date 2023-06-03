Birthday Club
Another earthquake measured in Western Ky.

Generic earthquake graphic.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEBO, Ky. (WFIE) - The USGS reports another earthquake was measured Saturday.

They say it happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday about 4.7 miles northeast of Nebo, Kentucky. That’s in Hopkins County.

Officials call it a 2.5 magnitude quake.

We’ve had no callers tell us they felt this one. Dispatchers say they had no calls either.

We did speak to a Hopkins County resident who says her Ring camera notified her on her phone there had been an earthquake.

Late Monday night, a 3.0 magnitude quake was felt near Calhoun, Kentucky, in McLean Co.

[Residents and experts react to Western Kentucky earthquake]

Residents from miles away reported feeling the shake, and it was picked up on the seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana.

