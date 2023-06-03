Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Allegiant flights to Destin return to Evansville

Allegiant flights to Destin return to Evansville
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Allegiant Air is wheels up from Evansville to Destin, Florida again.

The airline starts it’s summer schedule back to the popular tropical destination Friday.

Officials say the flights will run on Monday’s and Friday’s.

Airport officials say the flight’s will run this season through mid-August.

Allegiant also flies to the Sanford Florida Area out of Evansville year round.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Jeremy Greenlee
Arrest made after deputies say chase reached 100 mph
Michael Baker
ISP: Driver nearly 3x legal alcohol limit almost hits trooper’s car
EKU Expands EKU BookSmart Program to Provide Free Books to All Students

Latest News

Dry conditions threatening farmer’s crops
Dry conditions threatening farmer’s crops
Jehovah’s Witness Convention returns to the Ford Center
Jehovah’s Witness Convention returns to the Ford Center
Flock camera
Flock technology continues success in capture of high-profile criminals
Crossville locals say ‘thank you’ to firefighters one year after Main Street building fire
Crossville locals say ‘thank you’ to firefighters one year after Main Street building fire