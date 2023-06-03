Allegiant flights to Destin return to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Allegiant Air is wheels up from Evansville to Destin, Florida again.

The airline starts it’s summer schedule back to the popular tropical destination Friday.

Officials say the flights will run on Monday’s and Friday’s.

Airport officials say the flight’s will run this season through mid-August.

Allegiant also flies to the Sanford Florida Area out of Evansville year round.

