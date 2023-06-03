Birthday Club
2 people shot in separate overnight shootings in Evansville

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were shot among several runs to shots fired calls overnight in Evansville.

Police confirm one man was found shot around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital.

In another case, around 12:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Hoosier Court, police say a woman was shot in the foot.

They tell us the cases are under investigation, and so far, no arrests have been made.

Police say there were several other reports of shots fired.

Dispatchers confirm there were shots fired calls around 3:15 a.m. on Second Street, and just a few minutes before that, reports of shots fired at Columbia and Fulton.

