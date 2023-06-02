You’re invited to test drive a school bus in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools invites community members to test drive a school bus.

This event will be held on Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday, June 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hopkins County Career & Technology Center.

If you’re interested in becoming a driver, this is a chance to see what it’s really like to drive a school bus.

You are asked to bring your driver’s license and wear closed-toe shoes with a back or strap on the heel.

Organizers say to park next to the CTC.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.