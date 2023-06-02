Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

You’re invited to test drive a school bus in Hopkins Co.

(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools invites community members to test drive a school bus.

This event will be held on Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday, June 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hopkins County Career & Technology Center.

If you’re interested in becoming a driver, this is a chance to see what it’s really like to drive a school bus.

You are asked to bring your driver’s license and wear closed-toe shoes with a back or strap on the heel.

Organizers say to park next to the CTC.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Jeremy Greenlee
Arrest made after deputies say chase reached 100 mph
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro
Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro

Latest News

Jonathan Adams
Accused drug dealer runs from officers, police say
Michael Baker
ISP: Driver nearly 3x legal alcohol limit nearly hits trooper’s car
3 teens hurt in Spencer Co. crash
3 teens hurt in Spencer Co. crash
National Donut Day started as a way to honor The Salvation Army's Donut Lassies, who would help...
Friday is National Donut Day