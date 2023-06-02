Warbird Weekend coming to Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum is hosting four historic World War II aircraft.

Visitors will be able to tour and fly on “That’s All, Brother”, the authentic C-47A Skytrain troop transport that led the Allied Airborne Invasion over Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Additional aircraft include the popular SNJ/T-6 Texan advanced trainer in which thousands of airmen trained for combat, and a twin-engine JRB Navy transport in which the whole family can fly together.

They’ll also be the PT-26 Trainer.

Visitors will be able to purchase a flight experience over Evansville.

It’s from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11.

The Evansville Wartime Museum is at 7503 Petersburg Road.

Admission includes museum and plane tours. Adults are $20. Children 6-17 are $10, Veterans and Seniors are $10, and a family of four is $50.

Living history flight experiences (rides) range from $100 to $385 depending on selected aircraft.

Living history re-enactors will be on site, and the EWM Grill will be open Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

