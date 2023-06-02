Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Warbird Weekend coming to Evansville Wartime Museum

Evansville Wartime Museum
Evansville Wartime Museum
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum is hosting four historic World War II aircraft.

Visitors will be able to tour and fly on “That’s All, Brother”, the authentic C-47A Skytrain troop transport that led the Allied Airborne Invasion over Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Additional aircraft include the popular SNJ/T-6 Texan advanced trainer in which thousands of airmen trained for combat, and a twin-engine JRB Navy transport in which the whole family can fly together.

They’ll also be the PT-26 Trainer.

Visitors will be able to purchase a flight experience over Evansville.

It’s from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11.

The Evansville Wartime Museum is at 7503 Petersburg Road.

Admission includes museum and plane tours. Adults are $20. Children 6-17 are $10, Veterans and Seniors are $10, and a family of four is $50.

Living history flight experiences (rides) range from $100 to $385 depending on selected aircraft.

Living history re-enactors will be on site, and the EWM Grill will be open Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Jeremy Greenlee
Arrest made after deputies say chase reached 100 mph
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Arrest made in May robbery in Evansville
Arrest made in May robbery in Evansville

Latest News

Samuel Kirkwood
Man accused of child molesting now also facing child porn charge
Friday Sunrise Headlines
6/2 Sunrise Headlines
Man arrested on meth and fentanyl charges
Owensboro man arrested on drug possession charges in Henderson