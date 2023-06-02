Birthday Club
USI holding public forum on 2023-25 tuition

USI
USI(14 News)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will hold a public forum for public comment on proposed tuition and mandatory fees for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.

The public hearing will take place on campus at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, in the Griffin Center.

Under Indiana Code, each state educational institution is required to set tuition and fees for a two-year period following the adoption of the State’s biennial budget and to hold a public hearing before the adoption of any proposed rate increases.

The University proposes that tuition for a full-time, in-state resident, undergraduate student be set at $8,751 in 2023-24, an increase of approximately $276. In 2024-25, the University proposes tuition be set at $9,036, an increase of approximately $285.

Officials say the increased student fees will be used for operational expenses of the University.

