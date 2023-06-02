UE Women’s Basketball announces staff promotions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As summer workouts are under way, University of Evansville head women’s basketball coach Robyn Scherr-Wells has announced a pair of staff promotions as the team has its sights set on the 2023-24 season. Tori Jarosz has been promoted to Recruiting Coordinator while Caleb Poston will assume an Assistant Coach role.

Jarosz enters her third season with the Purple Aces program and joined Scherr-Wells in June of 2021. Just before making the move to Evansville, Jarosz signed with the Dallas Wings of the WNBA for their training camp in the spring of 2021. She enjoyed a 5-year professional career that saw her play for teams in seven different countries. As a college player at Marist College, Jarosz was a MAAC Player of the Year while being named to the MAAC All-Decade Team.

“Tori has been instrumental in the growth of our program in my two years at UE. I had the opportunity to hire her right as her professional playing career was coming to a close, and I have seen her grow tremendously as a coach and a recruiter in her two years here,” Scherr-Wells stated. “I know she will do a fantastic job leading our recruiting efforts moving forward!”

Caleb Poston joined the UE program in June of 2022 as the Director of Basketball Operations. Before coming to Evansville, Poston was an assistant coach at Pittsburg State University in Kansas. The 2016 graduate of the University of Cincinnati has also worked for the women’s basketball programs at Maryland, Xavier and Covenant College in Georgia.

“I am excited to promote Caleb to assistant coach. He has done a great job wearing many different hats in our program over the last year. I am thrilled for Caleb to get back on the court as an assistant coach and back on the recruiting trail where he has had experience in previous positions,” Scherr-Wells exclaimed. “He is a people person with great energy, and I am confident he will shine in his new role! He is an excellent relationship builder, and our program will benefit greatly with him in this role.”

