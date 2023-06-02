Birthday Club
Tri-State Alliance president, Wally Paynter, dies at 56

Wally Paynter
Wally Paynter(Tri-State Alliance)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The president of Tri-State Alliance, Wally Paynter, has died.

TSA shared the news on social media.

They say he just celebrated his 56th birthday last Friday.

TSA officials say his sister found him in his home Tuesday.

They call him a devoted and hardworking activist, the truest of friend, and an inspirational leader.

Paynter’s funeral information has not yet been shared.

