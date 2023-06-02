Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Part of Power Dr. closing for 6 weeks in Jasper

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Jasper say Power Drive will be closed for road work from Twelve Avenue to HRJ Lane.

It’s starts Tuesday, June 6, and is expected to last six weeks.

Officials say it’s for the demolition and reconstruction of the street.

It will be closed to all traffic

Officials remind drivers to be careful in construction zones.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

