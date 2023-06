EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert in Gibson County.

Deputies say there is a crash on State Road 168 near County Road 425 East.

That’s just east of Fort Branch in front of Saint Paul’s Church.

We don’t know how bad the wreck is, but at this point, authorities are asking you to avoid the area for the next few hours.

