Towne Square Mall owners react to Ellis Park extension cancellation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The owners of Towne Square Mall are speaking out after Churchill Downs’ decision to drop plans for an Ellis Park extension in Owensboro.

As we’ve reported, Churchill Downs, which owns Ellis Park, planned to open a gaming facility at the mall, but pulled those plans this week.

TSM Holdings LLC released a statement saying, in part:

The City Commission’s failure to amend the smoking ordinance could be the final blow to revitalizing the south Frederica corridor.

The statement goes on to encourage the commissioners to change their mind and pass the smoking amendment, or to de-annex the land, so it’s in Daviess County.

