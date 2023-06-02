Sunny, Hotter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Department of Environmental Management has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for all counties in southwest Indiana and southeast Illinois. Anyone sensitive to changes in poor air quality may be affected when Ozone levels elevated. Especially children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung concerns should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, however we don’t expect severe thunderstorms. Sunny and hot as high temperatures ascend into the lower 90s. Tonight, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the lower 60s. Tonight, moonlit skies as lows dip into the mid-60s.

Saturday is scheduled to be the hottest day of the year to date. Sunny skies as high temperatures soar into the low to mid-90s. Saturday night, clear skies as lows drop into the mid-60s.

