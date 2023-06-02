Sunny, hot weekend. Air quality a concern

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged to their highest levels of the year on Friday as afternoon highs topped in the mid 90. It will be sunny and dry through the weekend. The high temps and weak winds will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for those with breathing problems. Highs on Saturday will return to the lower 90s, and Sunday will be just as hot. Cooler air will dive into the Tri-State from the northeast early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach the low to mid 80s, but we will drop into the mid 70s Wednesday-Friday. The air will be very dry, so little in the way of significant rain is expected. We have now gone nearly 2 weeks without rain. Morning lows could dip into the middle 50s. Arlene, the first tropical storm of the season has appeared in the northern Gulf of Mexico, but will head south toward Cuba over the weekend, so no impact on the US expected.

