Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Strawberry moon to light up the sky this weekend

A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry...
A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Looks like we are in line for a special full moon viewing this weekend.

According to NASA, the next full moon will be the strawberry moon on Saturday night.

The strawberry moon typically appears in June as the last full moon of spring or the first of summer and is positioned lower in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

As reported by Space.com, the moon will appear to give off a warmer light and look more yellow or orange.

The strawberry moon is expected to be visible starting Friday evening through Monday morning while reaching peak illumination on Saturday at about 11:42 p.m. ET.

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the strawberry moon gained its name from Native American tribes, not because of its appearance but to mark the ripening of June-bearing strawberries that are ready to be gathered.

Stargazers can also catch the bright star Antares on Saturday night. That star is expected to appear a few degrees to the right of the strawberry moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Jeremy Greenlee
Arrest made after deputies say chase reached 100 mph
EKU Expands EKU BookSmart Program to Provide Free Books to All Students
Michael Baker
ISP: Driver nearly 3x legal alcohol limit almost hits trooper’s car

Latest News

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
At 58 years old, Albert Robertson is one of the oldest recruits the Kansas City, Missouri...
‘You’re never too old’: 58-year-old police recruit nicknamed ‘grandpa’ follows his dream
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. (AP...
YouTube changes policy to allow false claims about past US presidential elections