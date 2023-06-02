Birthday Club
River City Pride Festival and Parade to be hosted Saturday in Evansville

(Live 5)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - River City Pride is set to host its first Main Street Pride Festival & Parade Saturday in downtown Evansville.

According to a press release, there will be events and activities throughout the day for attendees to enjoy starting at 12 p.m.

The parade kicks off at 12 p.m. from 5th and Main Street and will travel down Main Street to 2nd Street.

Officials say immediately after the parade, the festival will begin in downtown Evansville and will feature food trucks, community vendors, nonprofits and live entertainment until 10 p.m.

Officials say the festival will come to a close Saturday at 10 p.m.

Click here for more information on this event.

